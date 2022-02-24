Consolidated revenue in 2021 including the firstmonth of activity from IRIS Pharma: €675K

Cash position of €7.9 million as of December 31, 2021

Continued repositioning of natural bio-HDL in renal diseases and expansion to ophthalmology

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, today provides an update on its business and cash position for Q4 2021.

Selected financial information (IFRS)

M€ 2021 Revenue from ABIONYX Pharma (12 months) 0.03 Revenue from IRIS Pharma (1 month) 0.64 Total revenue 0.67 Other revenue 0.04 Total revenue and other revenue 0.71 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 7.93

ABIONYX Pharma is recording its first consolidated revenue for the fiscal year 2021 since the acquisition of IRIS Pharma. Given the date of acquisition, the company recorded only a single month of revenue from preclinical contract research activity in ophthalmology, specifically from December 2021. Activities dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies, aimed at improving the lives of patients, generated minor revenue of €26K during the entire fiscal year 2021.

The company recalls that beyond a cash position of nearly €8 million and the funding of phase 2a with CBVF, an Italian consortium, no dilutive financial instruments have been put in place.

In terms of development activities for CER-001, the last quarter of 2021 was very intense and marked by the continuation of the Phase 2a clinical study, called RACERS, to prevent acute kidney injury in high-risk septic patients, in partnership with the University of Bari, as well as the start of the first preclinical studies of CER-001 in ophthalmology with IRIS Pharma.

In addition, the company has received new Compassionate Access Authorization (CAA) requests for bio-HDL (CER-001) from several hospitals around the world.

These activities, as well as the clinical and preclinical results obtained over the past two years, mark the successful repositioning of CER-001 in the field of severe kidney diseases, which has not seen a breakthrough innovation for a long time. The company continues to await the first clinical results from RACERS and further preclinical results.

Next financial press release: Annual Results, April 28th 2022

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005808/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Media relations

Arthur Rouillé

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 00 15