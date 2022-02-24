Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer experience management, announced that Teleperformance Group Inc., the US subsidiary of Teleperformance SE, entered into an agreement with Goldman Sachs International, on February 24, 2022, in connection with the implementation of the long-term incentive plan decided in June 2019 by Teleperformance Group Inc.

Pursuant to the terms of this agreement, Goldman Sachs International, independent investment firm, will purchase, for and on behalf of Teleperformance Group Inc., a total of 58,333 shares of Teleperformance SE before May 13, 2022. The maximum purchase price per share shall not exceed €380.

