AI-Powered MarTech Startup Intelligent Relations Announces Acquisition of Net Positive Agency

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Intelligent Relations today announces the acquisition of specialist PR and SEO agency the Net Positive Agency for a mix of cash and equity. The acquisition will enable Intelligent Relations to bolster its existing artificial intelligence powered PR platform with new services and capabilities.

Intelligent Relations' AI-driven PR platform has already delivered over 24,500 custom pitches for dozens of customers, ranging from seed-funded startups to global organizations fed up with traditional PR. This has facilitated media relationships and coverage for founders and CEOs in outlets including The Washington Post, The Guardian, Bloomberg, Business Insider, and Reuters - at a price point typically 50% lower than what a traditional full-service PR agency charges.

Founded in 2020 with backing from a former associate partner at SOFTBANK VC, Intelligent Relations uses artificial intelligence and GPT-powered text generation to augment and improve a variety of PR functions that have traditionally been done by agency professionals. Its proprietary technology analyses millions of online news articles and automatically generates contextually relevant media pitches on behalf of clients. Unlike a traditional PR firm, clients own the media relationships and see all activity data behind the PR process.

The Net Positive Agency was founded in 2016 and specializes in PR and SEO for startups and growing businesses. The acquisition provides Intelligent Relations with deep expertise in, and an existing agency solution for, SEO, editorial, and social media management services. The agency's twenty-plus member team, as well as existing clients, will migrate to Intelligent Relations.

"Traditional PR firms are not using innovative technologies like AI at the same time as the media landscape fragments, leading to them continuously overcharging and under-delivering," said Rob Shavell, Chairman & Co-Founder of Intelligent Relations. "This is what we're solving with Intelligent Relations and the acquisition of Net Positive Agency marks an important milestone for the company. The expertise and capacity this delivers will enable us to accelerate our growth goals, continue to provide outstanding service to clients, and add even more value to our product."

"Having founded Net Positive Agency back in 2016 and worked with an incredible team to build it into the company it is today, I'm delighted that it's been acquired by a company that shares our values and culture, and that is building a product that solves real-world challenges that businesses face when it comes to PR," said Steve Marcinuk, CEO and Founder of Net Positive Agency.

"We built an agency with a market-leading value proposition, combining the high-value media output of a PR agency with the traffic generation output of an SEO agency, delivering this as a single combined service. Applying these principles to the product that Intelligent Relations is building is an extremely exciting prospect," said Rudi Davis, COO of Net Positive Agency.

ABOUT

Intelligent Relations , a startup founded in 2020, offers a turnkey approach to traditional PR by leveraging deep AI analysis, powered by a talented team of PR professionals who help customers build a broader and more direct set of media relationships. Intelligent Relations is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Net Positive Agency was founded in 2016 and helps startups and growing businesses to position their brand and grow online. Net Positive specializes in accelerating online success, utilizing a team of highly experienced PR and SEO experts who curate and execute bespoke digital strategies.

