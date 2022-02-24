Yashar Neurosurgery Announces Effective Neurosurgery Practices for Spine by Dr. Parham Yashar

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Recently, Yashar Neurosurgery announced effective practices to treat the spine. The clinic gave details to the expert procedures to cure the spine: Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, Cervical & Lumbar Disc Surgery, and Anterior Cervical Discectomy.

The clinic houses one of the top spine neurosurgeons in California, double-board certified in the American Board of Neurosurgery and Endovascular Neurosurgery. They have performed various surgeries related to the brain, tumors, and peripheral nerves.

Dr. Parham Yashar, founder of Yashar Neurosurgery, shares, "We are proud to announce the three featured specialties of our clinic that promise to give better results to the patients."

Yashar Neurosurgery promises utmost care with its non-cutting edge non-surgical spine techniques. The competence and professionalism radiated from the clinic follow its philosophy of a patient-centric approach to treatment.

Intending to provide a high-quality environment, they are committed to prioritizing the patient. Yashar Neurosurgery is the best VIP neurosurgical care in the city.

About: Yashar Neurosurgery is a neurosurgical clinic located at 8436 W. 3rd Street, Suite 800 Los Angeles, CA 90048, managed by Dr. Parham Yashar.

The clinic offers a wide spectrum of neurosurgical techniques that are the least invasive procedures to treat spinal conditions as well as neurosurgical trauma. Yashar Neurosurgery cares for the patients' well-being and always makes decisions by carefully analyzing their condition.

The main aim of Yashar Neurosurgery is to educate patients about their condition in a highly comfortable environment.

