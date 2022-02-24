Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One") is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process (the "One-Pot Process") for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries and is pleased to provide a brief corporate update.

"We are in a growth phase," said Nano One Executive Chair, Mr. Paul Matysek, "and putting capital to work driving change and commercialization paths, with a world class team, ground breaking patented technology, and global collaborators. As battery ecosystems emerge in North America and Europe, we are addressing a number of opportunities to leapfrog existing markets with cost-effective, resilient, and environmentally differentiated solutions for a net-zero future."

Well Capitalized Deep Pipeline Nano One is well capitalized with over C$50 million in treasury, government support and a multi-year runway to execute on growth, technology and commercialization. Nano One has a growing list of active collaborators, including 10 auto OEMs, battery suppliers, cathode makers and miners, and approximately 20 other evaluation programs. Growth Mode Thought Leadership Nano One growth has tripled facilities and doubled staff to 60+ adding deep cathode experience in senior roles to support technical, commercialization and supply chain development in North America, Europe and emerging battery markets. Nano One continues to lead where the industry must go, with carbon, water and environmental foot print reduction, sulfate-free NMC, practical LFP for the world, cobalt-free manganese-rich LNMO, single crystal durability enhancements and a culture of continuous innovation. One-Pot Platform Technology Market Opportunity Nano One is enabling nickel-rich (NMC), iron-rich (LFP) and manganese-rich (LNMO) cathodes made from lower cost and lower environmental footprint battery metals (M2CAM). Technology for the TWh world. BNEF1 2021 outlook projects 4,800 GWh globally by 2035 (27% NMCA, 22% LFP, 19% LMR-NMC, 16% LNMO, 14% other) at scales that require transformative technologies like Nano One's to eliminate unsustainable by-products and waste.



(1) BloombergNEF, Lithium-Ion Batteries: State of the Industry 2021, September 21, 2021

###

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes

info@nanoone.ca

(604) 420-2041

Media Contact:

Chelsea Nolan

Antenna Group for Nano One

nanoone@antennagroup.com

(646) 854-8721

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the execution of the Company's business strategy and plans which are contingent on the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', 'target', 'goal', 'potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: any future collaborations that may happen with OEM's or others, the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals, the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 15, 2021, both for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in recent securities filings for the Companies which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114741