Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - A Copy of the Full Report is Available to Read by Following the Link Below:
www.MineralFunds.com/portfolio-holdings-update-february-2022
Funds included in this report are:
|Domicile
|Fund Name
|Fund Fees
|Report
|Funds Reporting Monthly
|USA
|Fidelity Select Gold
|Dec, 2021
|USA
|Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund
|Jan, 2022
|USA
|USAA Precious Metals and Minerals Fund
|Dec, 2021
|Funds Reporting Quarterly
|USA
|American Century Global Gold Fund
|Dec, 2021
|Canada
|Ninepoint Silver Equities Class
|Sep, 2021
|Canada
|Ninepoint Gold & Precious Minerals Fund
|Sep, 2021
|Canada
|CIBC Precious Metals Fund
|Sep, 2021
|Canada
|NBI Precious Metals Fund
|Sep, 2021
|Luxembourg
|Sprott-Alpina Gold Equity UCITS Fund
|Dec, 2021
|Funds Reporting Annually / Semi Annually
|USA
|OCM Gold Fund
|Nov, 2021
|USA
|VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund
|Dec, 2021
|Luxembourg
|Plutos Gold Plus
|Sep, 2021
|UK
|DMS Charteris Gold and Precious Metals Fund
|Aug, 2021
|Switzerland
|AMG Gold, Minen und Metalle
|Dec, 2021
|Bermuda
|ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited
|Nov, 2021
About MineralFunds.com
MineralFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world's metal ETFs including Precious Metals, Battery Metals, Platinum Group Metals and Base Metals and comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations, for Gold & Precious Metals Managed Funds from all international investment jurisdictions.
For further information please contact:
(416) 525 - 6869
manager@mineralprices.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114743