Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - A Copy of the Full Report is Available to Read by Following the Link Below:

www.MineralFunds.com/portfolio-holdings-update-february-2022

Funds included in this report are:

Domicile

Fund Name

Fund Fees Report



Funds Reporting Monthly





USA

Fidelity Select Gold

PDF Dec, 2021 USA

Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund

PDF Jan, 2022 USA

USAA Precious Metals and Minerals Fund

PDF Dec, 2021















Funds Reporting Quarterly





USA

American Century Global Gold Fund

PDF Dec, 2021 Canada

Ninepoint Silver Equities Class

PDF Sep, 2021 Canada

Ninepoint Gold & Precious Minerals Fund

PDF Sep, 2021 Canada

CIBC Precious Metals Fund

PDF Sep, 2021 Canada

NBI Precious Metals Fund

PDF Sep, 2021 Luxembourg

Sprott-Alpina Gold Equity UCITS Fund

PDF Dec, 2021















Funds Reporting Annually / Semi Annually





USA

OCM Gold Fund

PDF Nov, 2021 USA

VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund

PDF Dec, 2021 Luxembourg

Plutos Gold Plus

PDF Sep, 2021 UK

DMS Charteris Gold and Precious Metals Fund

PDF Aug, 2021 Switzerland

AMG Gold, Minen und Metalle

PDF Dec, 2021 Bermuda

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited

PDF Nov, 2021

About MineralFunds.com

MineralFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world's metal ETFs including Precious Metals, Battery Metals, Platinum Group Metals and Base Metals and comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations, for Gold & Precious Metals Managed Funds from all international investment jurisdictions.

For further information please contact:

(416) 525 - 6869

manager@mineralprices.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114743