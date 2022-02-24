The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with QuestEx, Brascan Gold, Vejii Holdings, Aldebaran Resources, Nextech AR, Gran Tierra Energy, K9 Gold Corp, and Rover Metals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ February 24, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with QuestEx, Brascan Gold, Vejii Holdings, Aldebaran Resources, Nextech AR, Gran Tierra Energy, K9 Gold Corp, and Rover Metals on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

QuestEx (TSXV:QEX) shares drill results from the Inel Prospect

QuestEx (QEX) has announced another round of drill and prospecting results from the Inel Gold Prospect in B.C. All three drill holes testing the AK Zone intersected mineralized breccia and returned significant gold values. CEO Joseph Mullin sat down with Shoran Devi to highlight the drill results.

For the full interview with Joseph Mullin and to learn more about QuestEx's drill results, click here.

Brascan (CSE:BRAS) closes private placement financing

Brascan Gold (BRAS) has completed its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $478,050.00. Proceeds will be used for exploration expenditures and working capital and to acquire and explore additional gold properties in Brazil and Newfoundland. Balbir Johal, Director & CEO sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the financing.

For the full interview with Balbir Johal and to learn more about Brascan Gold's financing, click here.

Vejii Holdings (CSE:VEJI) announces record revenues for January

Vejii Holdings has reported record unaudited consolidated revenues of approximately $513K for January 2022. This represents a 1,158 per cent growth YoY. Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Kory Zelickson and to learn more about Vejii Holding's results, click here.

Aldebaran Resources (TSXV:ALDE) discovers new high-grade gold zone at the Altar Copper-Gold Project

Aldebaran Resources (ALDE) has discovered a new high-grade gold zone at the Altar copper-gold project. The company believes that the Altar project has the potential to host high-grade copper and copper-gold mineralization. John E. Black, CEO of Aldebaran sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the discovery.

For the full interview with Aldebaran Resources and to learn more about Aldebaran Resources' discovery, click here.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) continues to see strong demand for its ARitize 3D and Metaverse suite

Nextech AR (NTAR) is pleased to announce the signing of multiple 3D model AR ecommerce deals across a number of industries. This mass adoption of Nextech's ARitize 3D and Metaverse Suite technology shows that the ecommerce space is embracing 3D models and metaverse products. CEO Even Gappelberg joined Shoran Devi to discuss what's driving the demand for 3D models and metaverse products.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn more about Nextech AR's metaverse products, click here.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSX:GTE) announces Q4 2021 & year-end results

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) has announced Q4 2021 and year-end results. CEO Gary Guidry sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the company's results. Gran Tierra Energy is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties.

For the full interview with Gary Guidry and to learn more about Gran Tierra's Q4 results, click here.

K9 (TSXV:KNC) announces additional drilling results from Stony Lake Project

K9 Gold Corp. (KNC) has discovered additional potential gold mineralization at its Stony Lake project in central Newfoundland. The company is planning to increase drilling to 20,000 metres. Director & Chief Geologist Chris Healey sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Chris Healey and to learn more about K9 Gold Corp's results, click here.

Rover Metals (TSXV:ROVR) acquires Tobin Gold Project

Rover Metals (ROVR) has acquired 100 per cent of the Tobin Gold Project in northern Nevada. The Tobin Gold Project consists of 68 claims totalling 1,405 acres. Judson Culter, CEO of Rover Metals sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Judson Culter and to learn more about Rover Metals' acquisition, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald

Brianna Anthony

brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca

themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/690340/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-with-QuestEx-Brascan-Gold-Vejii-Holdings-Aldebaran-Resources-Nextech-AR-Gran-Tierra-Energy-K9-Gold-Corp-and-Rover-Metals