How Shen Yun Shares the Story of Chinese Culture Unlike Any Other Show

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Great art reveals truth through the exploration of an experience, idea, or societal theme. It transforms what is most personal to its author from rigid obscurity into a divine experience.

Shen Yun is exactly that, great art. When translated, Shen Yun means "the beauty of divine beings dancing," but the performance is much more than just a dance production. This beautifully crafted stage celebration of Chinese culture explores personal experiences, great philosophical ideals, and cultural themes from over 5,000 years of Chinese history. This production has been taking guests on transcendent experiences for 16 years, and its longevity is no accident. Shen Yun is truly a show unlike any other.

The sheer breadth of what this production chooses to take on would be a monstrous undertaking for any production company. Yet, Shen Yun has managed to make it happen night after night in cities across the world. Each production of Shen Yun features approximately 40 dancers, a full western orchestra, traditional Chinese instrumentalists, as well as a behind the scenes crew responsible for all the beautiful wardrobe, props, and set pieces used throughout the performance -- making it one of the largest stage productions in the world. The sheer size and scope of this production makes Shen Yun a phenom of a show, but the performance itself touches on much more than just spectacle.

A Celebration of Chinese Culture

When the stage is set and the curtain is drawn, the audience is taken back to a world where Mongolian horsemen rode to battle across China's plains, when women of the Tang court danced with elegance for the royal family, and when the philosophies of Lao-Tzu shaped the hearts and minds of a nation.

Shen Yun harmonizes the traditional values of Chinese culture-rooted in Confucianism and Taoism-with the world we are currently facing. With dances named "Goodness in the Face of Evil" and "The World Divinely Restored," Shen Yun uses the three core elements of classical Chinese dance-bearing, form, and technical skill-to tell stories that distill five millennia of civilization into a relatable experience for modern audiences. The results have left viewers transformed.

"After seeing this year's performance, I felt at peace. It was a powerful feeling of serenity," said Patrick Tai who attended the show in Indiana.

Those who have seen the show have gone on a journey that balances explosive flips, jumps, and spins with graceful movements accentuated by flowing garments, and have been touched along the way. The feeling of serenity comes from being immersed in traditional ideals like harmony, benevolence, and righteousness that are often missing in productions that attempt to achieve a similar effect.

While there have been shows that have tried to use the superficial elements of Chinese culture to accentuate their shows, they fall short of what Shen Yun is able to do because they simply aren't able to capture the depth of the Chinese heritage. The stories in this performance are rooted in thousands of years of history and they transcend their era to tell the story of human beings finding their place in the world. Unsurprisingly, this is why Shen Yun has had such a long tenure and succeeded where other productions have not.

Shen Yun is a show that is constantly evolving as it travels through over 150 cities across the globe, but remains a constant source of inspiration for people of all ages. Whether you yourself are a first-time goer or repeat viewer, there is sure to be something in the music, dance, and stories that will stay with you long after the final curtain drops.

"I find this show to be a truly remarkable production. I have watched it several years in a row and find it amazing that each year they create a whole new show. The technical abilities of the dancers in Shen Yun are far beyond any other Chinese dance performance I have seen," noted Mary of Seattle, Washington.

For a complete list of dates, check out their website, and see when Shen Yun is coming to a city near you.

Contact:

Andrew Mitchell

Email: media@cambridgeglobalmedia.com

Phone: 404-955-7133

SOURCE: Shen Yun

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/690347/How-Shen-Yun-Shares-the-Story-of-Chinese-Culture-Unlike-Any-Other-Show