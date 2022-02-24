Avidian Gold Corp.: Avidian Subsidiary High Tide Resources to Begin Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on February 25, 2022

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Avidian Gold Corp. (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce that its private subsidiary High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (CSE:HTRC) will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker "HTRC" on February 25, 2022.

Steve Roebuck, President & CEO of Avidian states, "We are very pleased to announce that High Tide will begin trading on the CSE commencing Friday 25, 2022. We have come a long way in developing High Tide and are excited to present the Company to a broader investment community. Our corporate strategy and main objective are to create material shareholder value from the continued responsible exploration and potential development of the Company's Labrador West Iron Project and Lac Pegma mineral deposit. I would like to thank the many people who have assisted in making this moment possible."

About the Labrador West Iron Project

The flagship Labrador West Iron Project is ready for its grand debut in 2022. High Tide plans to quickly advance the project through the drilling phase, release a maiden resource and commence a PEA level study all within the first 12 months of going public. Explored and drilled by Rio Tinto Exploration from 2010 to 2012, and then by High Tide in 2020, with 22 core holes and ~5,200 metres of drill core logged and assayed, the deposit has already been significantly de-risked and ready for rapid advancement. Located only 15 kilometres northeast of Labrador City, Labrador the project is proximal to all the critical infrastructure required to explore, daylight and develop a major new iron deposit in the heart of the southern Labrador Trough which is home to 4 operating iron mines.

About the Lac Pegma Deposit

Located approximately 50 kilometres southeast of nearby Fermont, Quebec, the Lac Pegma project is a magmatic sulphide copper-nickel-cobalt deposit that was first discovered in 1955 and drilled in 1996. High Tide was very active at Lac Pegma throughout 2021 engaging in multiple campaigns with work that included; staking an additional ~1800 hectares of very prospective land along strike of the main deposit, flying a heliborne high-resolution magnetic and time-domain electromagnetic survey over the entire project area, prospecting, mapping and sampling historic and recently found outcrops, ground truthing new geophysical anomalies and recovering the 1996 drill core which was subsequently relogged and resampled.

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a focus on advanced stage gold exploration projects in Alaska. Avidian's Golden Zone project hosts a NI 43-101 Indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an Inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au).* Additional projects include the Amanita and the Amanita NE gold properties which are both adjacent to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox gold mine in Alaska, and the Jungo gold/copper property in Nevada. *Technical Report on the Golden Zone Property, August 17, 2017, L. McGarry P.Geo & I.. Trinder P.Geo, A.C.A Howe International Ltd.

High Tide is a private corporation that is focused on, and committed to, the development of advanced-stage mineral projects in Canada using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. High Tide is earning a 100% interest in the Labrador West Iron Project located adjacent to IOC/Rio Tinto's 23 mtpy Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, Labrador and owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma Copper-Nickel-Cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont Quebec.

Further details on the Company and the individual projects, including the NI 43-101 technical reports on the Golden Zone property and Labrador West Iron property can be found on the Company's website at www.avidiangold.com.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Roebuck

President, CEO and Director

Mobile: (905) 741-5458

Email: sroebuck@avidiangold.com

or

Dino Titaro

Director, Chairman

Mobile: (647) 283 7600

Email: dtitaro@avidiangold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking information

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts including statements regarding the Distribution and the Listing. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, the completion of the Listing, the issuance of the Distribution, the tax-free status of the Distribution, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the ability to anticipate and counteract the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the business of the Company, including without limitation the effects of COVID-19 on the capital markets, commodity prices supply chain disruptions, restrictions on labour and workplace attendance and local and international travel, failure to receive requisite approvals in respect of the foregoing, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Avidian Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/690370/Avidian-Subsidiary-High-Tide-Resources-to-Begin-Trading-on-the-Canadian-Securities-Exchange-on-February-25-2022