Freitag, 25.02.2022
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
WKN: A0MYR8 ISIN: CA54928Q1081 Ticker-Symbol: LKT 
24.02.22
09:16 Uhr
Lucara Diamond Corp.: LUCARA PUBLISHES 2021 ANNUAL FILINGS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that the 2021 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company's website: https://lucaradiamond.com/investors/financials/.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

Follow Lucara Diamond on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations.

The information is information that Lucara is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 24, 2022 at 3:45pm Pacific Time.

Tetiana Konstantynivska, Investor Relations & Communications, +1 604 674 0272, info@lucaradiamond.com; Sweden, Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations & Public Relations, +46 701 112615, reriksson@rive6.ch; UK Public Relations, Charles Vivian / Jos Simson, Tavistock, +44 778 855 4035, lucara@tavistock.co.uk

© 2022 PR Newswire
