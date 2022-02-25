Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Julius Baer reduces participation in NSC Asesores



25.02.2022



As part of a review of its strategic participations, Julius Baer has decided to sell 50.1% of its share in NSC Asesores to Stratos Wealth Partners, retaining a 19.9% stake in reflection of Julius Baer's ongoing commitment to the Mexican Wealth management market. Zurich, 25 February 2022 - Julius Baer today announces that an agreement has been signed to sell 50.1% of its 70% participation in Mexico-based NSC Asesores, S.A. de C.V., Asesor en Inversiones Independiente ('NSC Asesores') to Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, a US-based registered investment advisor. The transaction follows a review of the Group's strategic participations and the conclusion that NSC Asesores can develop and grow best under a different ownership structure. The current managing partners of NSC Asesores will continue to hold 30% and Stratos Wealth Partners will be the new majority owner of the company. Julius Baer will retain a minority participation of 19.9% and remains committed to the Mexican market, which represents an important market for the Group. The transaction was signed and closed on the same day. NSC Asesores is one of the largest independent wealth management companies in Mexico. Julius Baer acquired an initial stake in NSC Asesores in 2015. As of 31 December 2021, NSC Asesores has managed client assets in excess of USD 4 billion. Contacts Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888 Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 About Julius Baer Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of 2021, assets under management amounted to CHF 482 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information, visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com

