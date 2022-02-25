International express shipper DHL is topping its trucks with solar to limit fuel usage by powering lift gates and ancillary devices.From pv magazine USA Shipper DHL Express has announced plans to deploy solar panels on 67 of its delivery trucks in an effort to cut fuel use and limit carbon emissions. The company said the TRAILAR solar arrays will reduce CO2 emissions by 1,000 kg per vehicle. The solar array will be used to charge the truck's battery, power lift gates and other ancillary services. This reduces load on the system's alternator, reducing the fuel use of heavy-duty trucks. "We're ...

