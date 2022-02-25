Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEN0 ISIN: KYG6583A1022 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
NORD ANGLIA EDUCATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORD ANGLIA EDUCATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.02.2022 | 09:04
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nord Anglia Education: World Education Summit invites Nord Anglia's educators to lead 'Strengths of Female Leaders' keynote

Naima Charlier and Dr Kate Errickerspeaking on female leadership in education

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education announced its participation at this year's World Education Summit. At this year's event, Naima Charlier, Director of Teaching and Learning at Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong, and Dr Kate Erricker, Assistant Director of Curriculum, will be hosting a session titled "The Strengths of Female Leaders".

Nord Anglia Education Logo

Their 45-minute session will explore new models of female leadership and is scheduled for Wednesday 23rd March at 12pm GMT including a live Q&A with the audience. Naima and Kate will discuss:

  • Challenges and opportunities faced by female leaders
  • Exploring inclusive models of leadership
  • Practical strategies to develop more inclusive leadership

Naima Charlier, Director of Teaching and Learning at Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong, said: "I've been passionate about empowering women leaders and changing mindsets throughout my entire career. Our role as educators is to start this change by teaching students about equality, diversity and inclusion and by challenging entrenched views about leadership. It's a privilege to be part of the conversation alongside so many colleagues at the World Education Summit."

Dr Kate Erricker, Assistant Director of Curriculum, said: "Education is an area currently experiencing significant change with the integration of technology influencing how we teach, learn and lead; however, social norms often progress at a slower pace. This workshop is a great opportunity to join a wider dialogue about gender equality and female leadership in education."

Nord Anglia Education is committed to driving sustainable change in its schools for leaders, colleagues and most importantly students. Curriculum initiatives and programmes create opportunities for students to build agency and role model inclusion by working with their peers through Global Campus, Nord Anglia's digital learning platform for students. Nord Anglia's global collaboration with UNICEF is at the heart of schools' programmes, challenging students to tackle inequality and promote diversity and inclusion throughout their young and adult lives.

The World Education Summit's theme is "Building a Legacy of Learning" and will run from 21-24 March. The event unites thousands of educators from across the world, with 50,000+ registrants from 87+ countries, and 400+ speakers to choose from.

Register here to secure your place. Tickets are available for individuals, schools, or groups.

For enquiries

David Bates
Communications Manager
david.bates@nordanglia.com
+44 7787 135223

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading premium international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our 76 schools in 31 countries around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg

NORD ANGLIA EDUCATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.