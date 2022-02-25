Tencent Cloud Showcases Full Suite of Technologies and Solutions at Cloud Expo Europe for Enterprises to Drive Business Growth

Tencent Cloud exhibits at Cloud Expo Europe for the first time, introducing its Partner Ecosystem Programme that empowers European partners to maximise business success

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitalisation has become a necessary step for businesses, inevitably transforming organisations and companies all over the globe. In view of this development, Tencent Cloud - the cloud business of global technology company Tencent - is excited to announce its participation in Cloud Expo Europe for the first time, showcasing its experience, expertise, cutting edge technologies and high-performance cloud computing solutions to support European enterprises in their digital transformation.

High-Performance, Highly Specialised Solutions

As part of its commitment to help the global expansion of European companies into emerging and fast-growing markets such as Asia, China and Latin America, Tencent Cloud is introducing its range of advance technologies and solutions at Cloud Expo Europe. These include the one-stop China Connect Solution - a comprehensive suite with guidance and support from Tencent Cloud available for companies to get their operations up and running in China, including smart business setup services, security solutions and business analysis tools, among many other services.

Tencent Cloud's solutions at its Cloud Expo Europe exhibit also focus on specialised services for different industries, namely manufacturing; health and life-science; retail; gaming; and media-entertainment.

Comprehensive Partner Ecosystem

Tencent Cloud is also introducing its Partner Ecosystem Programme to help European partners to maximise business success. The progamme will allow MSPs, resellers, ISVs and technologies partners of Tencent Cloud, including Roopu Cloud and InterCloud, to gain access to Tencent's wide range of solutions and its ecosystem. The company will offer trainings and certifications, dedicated pre- and post-sales support as well as attractive incentives and accelerators for partners to maximise their business success.

This commitment to the European partner ecosystem also underlines Tencent Cloud's goal to become the go-to-platform for European enterprises that want to enter the Chinese market or optimise their operations globally.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "Europe is home to many world-famous brands and manufacturers that operate globally. We can see the rapid adoption of cloud technologies to improve processes and build new business models. With global operations, companies facing many challenges entering and winning in local ecosystems, we aim to support them with our cutting-edge technologies, global infrastructure and experience in operating in fast-growing markets such as Asia and China. Participating in the Cloud Expo Europe in London is an important step for us to increase the awareness of our services and to build new relationships with leading companies in the UK and elsewhere in Europe."

Expert Insights at the Expo

To be held on March 2 and 3, Cloud Expo Europe, the UK's leading cloud technology event, will feature more than 100 hours of live content covering topics such as cloud, security, AI and Big Data. The event will be open to all interested parties and will be free to attend.

Jorvik Zhang, Regional Director of Tencent Cloud Northern Europe, will share his insights about how the pandemic has accelerated digitalisation and what might be the next drivers for business growth. With the global pandemic not only dramatically affecting everyone's lives as well as the way business is conducted, Jorvik will share real-life examples of how technology has changed work processes and how it has driven innovation in sectors such as retail, media and manufacturing. He will also discuss the evolution of work and communication in years to come, as well as what opportunities technologies will offer enterprises embracing this evolution.

To learn more about Tencent Cloud and its China Connect offerings, China Connect, please refer to the official webpage: https://intl.cloud.tencent.com/solutions/China-Connect.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's fastest-growing cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of education, finance, healthcare, gaming, media and entertainment, property, retail, travel and transportation.