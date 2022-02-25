Operated by UK start-up Power Roll, the factory will reach a capacity of 30 MW by year end. The manufacturer uses low-cost roll-to-roll manufacturing processes and patented microgroove patterns to produce flexible solar panels intended for applications on warehouses and agricultural sheds whose roofs are not strong enough for conventional arrays as well as in vehicle-integrated photovoltaics.UK-based flexibla PV module manufacturer Power Roll yesterday inaugurated its solar film manufacturing facility in County Durham, in North East England. "The factory is planned to reach a capacity of 30 MW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...