On Eleving Group S.A. bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on February 25, 2022 decided to admit to trading Eleving Group S.A. bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of March 7, 2022. Additional information: Issuer's full name Eleving Group S.A. Issuer's short name ELEV Securities ISIN code XS2427362491 Securities maturity date 29.12.2031 Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 25 000 Fixed annual coupon rate 12.00% + 6 mo. EURIBOR Coupon payments Monthly Orderbook short name ELEVFLOT31FA Attached: Eleving Group S.A. Company description and its Annexes - Offering Memorandum and Financial reports (Eleving Group formerly - Mogo Finance). The Certified Adviser of Eleving Group S.A. is Signet Bank AS. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1046508