Freitag, 25.02.2022
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
94,0094,5009:49
25.02.2022
On Eleving Group S.A. bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on February 25, 2022 decided to admit to trading Eleving Group S.A.
bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of March 7, 2022. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       Eleving Group S.A.  
Issuer's short name      ELEV         
Securities ISIN code      XS2427362491     
Securities maturity date    29.12.2031      
Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000       
Number of listed securities  25 000        
Fixed annual coupon rate    12.00% + 6 mo. EURIBOR
Coupon payments        Monthly        
Orderbook short name      ELEVFLOT31FA     



Attached: Eleving Group S.A. Company description and its Annexes - Offering
Memorandum and Financial reports (Eleving Group formerly - Mogo Finance). 

The Certified Adviser of Eleving Group S.A. is Signet Bank AS.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

