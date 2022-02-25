HIROSHIMA, Japan, Feb 25, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for January 2022 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in January 2022 decreased 2.0% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in January 2022]CX-5: 33,636 units (up 22.8% year on year)MAZDA3: 9,867 units (down 13.3%)CX-30: 5,997 units (down 20.6%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in January 2022 decreased 13.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in January 2022]CX-30: 13,449 units (up 11.6% year on year)MAZDA3: 13,332 units (up 39.9%)MAZDA2: 4,080 units (down 13.3%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in January 2022 decreased 16.5% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.1% (down 0.1 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.9% total market share (down 0.1 points).[Domestic sales of key models in January 2022]CX-5: 2,233 units (up 9.7% year on year)MAZDA2: 1,822 units (down 6.6%)CX-30: 1,724 units (down 33.1%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in January 2022 decreased 11.8% year on year due to decreased shipment to Europe and other regions.[Exports of key models in January 2022]CX-5: 25,793 units (up 15.9% year on year)MAZDA3: 6,227 units (down 51.5%)CX-9: 4,736 units (down 7.3%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in January 2022 decreased 7.7% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., China and other regions.[Global sales of key models in January 2022]CX-5: 32,580 units (up 2.5% year on year)MAZDA3: 23,174 units (up 3.3%)CX-30: 13,475 units (down 18.4%)For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/.Source: MazdaCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.