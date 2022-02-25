French state-owned railway operator SNCF plans to install 1.1 million square meters of solar modules at its train stations by 2030. Developers interested in its new solar carport tender have until April 15 to submit their project proposals.From pv magazine France SNCF Gares and Connexions, a unit of French railway operator SNCF, has launched an expression of interest for the deployment of solar carports at 156 train stations. It wants to deploy 47 MW of PV capacity by 2025. The tender is part of a plan to install up to 200MW of solar carport capacity by 2030. The winning bidder in the procurement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...