Freitag, 25.02.2022
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
25.02.2022 | 10:41
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Incorrect end of day prices for Nasdaq Iceland and First North Iceland

As previously announced in an IT notice, Nasdaq has identified an issue related
to incorrect or missing TIP OrderbookSummary (m) messages, distributed via File
Delivery Service (FDS), for Icelandic products. Nasdaq is investigating how to
correct this. 

As a result, previous closing prices still refer to the end of day prices on
February 23. This means that information e.g. about price changes since
yesterday may be incorrect, including on our website. 

Attached are the correct closing prices for Icelandic shares.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1046535
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
