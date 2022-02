Custodian REIT (CREI) delivered an 8.5% Q322 NAV total return, taking the year-to-date total to more than 20%. Strong Q322 capital growth mirrored the general market trend and was supported by asset management and the acquisition of DRUM REIT at a discount to its portfolio value. As previously guided, the rate of quarterly DPS was increased by 10%.

