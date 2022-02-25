Nasdaq Stockholm delists Newton Nordic AB

Stockholm, February 25, 2022 - The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") has found that Newton Nordic AB ("Newton Nordic" or the "Company") has breached the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and therefore decided that the Company's shares shall be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market no later than March 4, 2022. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that Newton Nordic through the disclosure of its interim report for the third quarter of 2021 breached article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"), and consequently item 4.1 of the Rulebook, as the content of the report misleadingly gave the impression that a planned acquisition had already been completed, when in fact no agreement for the acquisition had been entered into. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that also other disclosures made by the Company in relation to the planned acquisition, besides the interim report, have been contradictory and unclear and that the Company also in this sense has breached article 17 of MAR and item 4.1 of the Rulebook. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company has not, upon request, provided the Exchange with correct and reliable information necessary to the Exchange's surveillance of the Company, and that the Company thereby has breached item 4.8 of the Rulebook. Given that the Company has repeatedly shown an inability to act in accordance with the Rulebook, the Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company's management has lacked the appropriate qualifications as set out in item 2.3.4 of the Rulebook and also sufficient capacity for providing information to the market as set out in item 2.3.5 of the Rulebook. In summary, the Disciplinary Committee takes a particularly serious view of the Company's breaches that have been likely to seriously damage the confidence in the Exchange and the securities markets in general. Upon an overall assessment, the Disciplinary Committee therefore finds that the Company's shares shall be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market no later than March 4, 2022. The Exchange has subsequently decided that the Company's shares shall be removed from trading from Nasdaq First North Growth Market on February 25, 2022. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2022 About the Disciplinary Committee The role of Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee is to consider suspicions regarding whether Exchange Members or listed companies have breached the rules and regulations applying on the Exchange. If the Exchange suspects that a member or company has acted in breach of the rules, the matter is referred to the Disciplinary Committee. Nasdaq Stockholm investigates the suspicions and pursues the matter and the Disciplinary Committee issues a ruling regarding possible sanctions. The sanctions possible for listed companies are a warning, a fine or delisting. The fines that may be imposed range from one to 15 annual fees. The sanctions possible for Exchange Members are a warning, a fine or debarment. Fines paid are not included in the Exchange's business but are attributed to a foundation supporting research in the securities market. The Disciplinary Committee's Chairman and Deputy Chairman must be lawyers with experience of serving as judges. At least two of the other members of the Committee must have in-depth insight into the workings of the securities market. Members: Former Supreme Court Justice Marianne Lundius (Chairman), Supreme Court Justice Petter Asp (Deputy Chairman), Company Director Anders Oscarsson, Company Director Jack Junel, Company Director Joakim Strid, Lawyer Wilhelm Lüning, Lawyer Patrik Marcelius, Lawyer Erik Sjöman, MBA Ragnar Boman, MBA Carl Johan Högbom, Authorized Public Accountant Magnus Svensson Henryson and Former Authorized Public Accountant Svante Forsberg. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Berntsson +46 73 449 71 22 rebecka.berntsson@nasdaq.com