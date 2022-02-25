Anzeige
Freitag, 25.02.2022
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
WKN: A0LEJV ISIN: US8181503025 Ticker-Symbol: RTS2 
Tradegate
25.02.22
12:06 Uhr
12,800 Euro
-1,200
-8,57 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
Dow Jones News
25.02.2022 | 11:34
PAO Severstal: Severstal's response to the latest developments in Ukraine

DJ PAO Severstal: Severstal's response to the latest developments in Ukraine

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Severstal's response to the latest developments in Ukraine 25-Feb-2022 / 13:03 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Severstal's response to the latest developments in Ukraine

Severstal is closely monitoring the situation and any potential implications for its business. Severstal's assets continue to operate as normal and the Company retains its strong financial position and low debt level. Severstal's highly efficient business model gives us considerable operating strength, reflected in our position as one of the lowest cost public steel companies in the world.

For further information, please contact:

Severstal Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com

Severstal Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD11.6 million and EBITDA of USD6 bln in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US8181503025 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      SVST 
LEI Code:    213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  145440 
EQS News ID:  1288813 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1288813&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2022 05:03 ET (10:03 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
