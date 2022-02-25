Anzeige
Freitag, 25.02.2022
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
WKN: A1J8G8 ISIN: SE0004899474 
25.02.22
09:16 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
25.02.2022 | 12:08
Spago Nanomedical Receives Go-Ahead to Include Patients with Pancreatic Cancer in the Clinical Study SPAGOPIX-01

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F)

Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) has received approval from the Swedish Medical Products Agency to initiate recruitment of patients with pancreatic cancer for the clinical study with the contrast agent SN132D.

"By including another patient group, we can in a cost-effective way demonstrate a broader use of SN132D and build additional value in the SpagoPix project at an early clinical development stage", said CEO Mats Hansen.

The SPAGOPIX-01 study is carried out at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg and the University Hospital in Uppsala. The recruitment of patients with suspected or confirmed pancreatic cancer with spread to the liver begins immediately.

SN132D is a manganese-based nanomedical contrast agent with the potential to improve the precision of cancer diagnostics with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and increase the efficiency of the healthcare system. Interim data from the SPAGOPIX-01 study have shown that SN132D provides clinically relevant and selective contrast enhancement in breast cancer tumors with minimal background contrast and good safety.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicines company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise diagnosis and treatment of solid tumors. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company, +46 8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

Attachments

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690410/Spago-Nanomedical-Receives-Go-Ahead-to-Include-Patients-with-Pancreatic-Cancer-in-the-Clinical-Study-SPAGOPIX-01

