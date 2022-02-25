Klaipedos Nafta: Notice on the convened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipedos nafta

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB Klaipedos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter - the Company), an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 25 February 2022 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the registered office of the Company at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda.

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 25 February 2022, adopted the following resolutions:

Regarding the approval of AB Klaipedos nafta's Board decision to acquire the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) INDEPENDENCE:

To approve the decision of AB Klaipedos nafta Board, to:

1. Acquire the following floating storage-regasification unit (FSRU):

1.1. Name of the FSRU - INDEPENDENCE.

1.2. International Maritime Organization identification number - 9629536.

2. Approve the following terms for FSRU INDEPENDENCE acquisition which are predetermined in theTime Charter Party:

2.1.The Buyer shall be KN.

2.2.The Seller shall be HÖEGH LNG KLAIPEDA PTE. LTD, a company incorporated under the lawsof Singapore with registered number 201 22 6551 and whose registered office is at 4 RobinsonRoad, #05-01 The House of Eden, Singapore 048543 or/and its parent company HÖEGH LNGLTD., a company incorporated under the laws of Bermuda with registered number 38061 andwhose registered office is at Canon's Court, 22 Victoria Street, Hamilton HM12, Bermuda.

2.3.The price for the FSRU INDEPENDENCE shall be USD 153.500.000,00 (one hundred fifty-threeand a half million United States dollars), which excludes value-added tax (VAT).2.4.The FSRU INDEPENDENCE shall be purchased on an "as is where is" basis.

2.5.The FSRU INDEPENDENCE sale and purchase agreement shall be signed betweencounterparties no later than 6 December 2024.

2.6.The acquisition of FSRU INDEPENDENCE shall be in line with the other terms and conditionsspecified in the Time Charter Party, as well as market conditions, market's best practice andstandard of prudent businessman.