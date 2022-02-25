The "Advanced Ceramics Market in Europe 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The advanced ceramics market in Europe is poised to grow by $498.46 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.
The report on the advanced ceramics market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of advanced ceramics in medical implants and devices and the rising demand for lightweight machinery across various industries.
The advanced ceramics market in Europe analysis includes the material segment and geographic landscape.
Companies Mentioned
- Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc.
- CeramTec GmbH
- CoorsTek Inc.
- Corning Inc.
- KYOCERA Corp.
- McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
- Rauschert GmbH
- Vesuvius Plc
The advanced ceramics market in Europe is segmented as below:
By Material
- Alumina ceramics
- Zirconia
- Aluminum titanate ceramic
- Silicon carbide ceramic
- Others
By Geography
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- France
- Rest of Europe
This study identifies the significant growth of the construction industry as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced ceramics market growth in Europe during the next few years.
The report on the advanced ceramics market in Europe covers the following areas:
- Advanced ceramics market sizing
- Advanced ceramics market forecast
- Advanced ceramics market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is significant growth of construction industry.'
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the use of advanced ceramics in medical implants and devices.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Alumina ceramics Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Zirconia Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Aluminum titanate ceramic Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Silicon carbide ceramic Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Italy Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- UK Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- France Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc.
- CeramTec GmbH
- CoorsTek Inc.
- Corning Inc.
- KYOCERA Corp.
- McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
- Rauschert GmbH
- Vesuvius Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research Methodology
- List of abbreviations
