In other news, Longi announced it further raised wafer prices and the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) said the Chinese PV market may reach a size of up to 90 GW in 2022.Wuxi-based monocrystalline silicon products manufacturer Wuxi Shangji Automation Co Ltd. announced it plans to invest RMB11.8 billion ($1.67 billion) in expanding its manufacturing capacity for polysilicon by 100,000 MT and its capacity for silicon metal by another 150,000 MT. The new production site will be located in Baotou, Inner Mongolia. The plan will be implemented in two phases. At the end of 2021, Shangji ...

