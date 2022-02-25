Cyren Ltd: Cyren Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced it received formal notification from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires the Company to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share. Nasdaq Staff made this determination of compliance after the Company's bid price closed above $1.00 per share for the prior 10 consecutive business days.

Nasdaq had previously notified the Company of its non-compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) on April 8, 2021, following 30 consecutive business days for which the Company's closing bid price did not meet the $1.00 per share minimum requirement.

About Cyren:

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber attacks and data loss every day. Powered by GlobalView, Cyren's global security cloud that identifies emerging threats on a global basis in real-time, Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with threat detection services, threat intelligence and enterprise email security products for leading email providers, cybersecurity vendors, service providers and enterprises. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

