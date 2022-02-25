The Court of Appeal today upheld last year's High Court decision dismissing claims brought by Denmark's Customs and Tax Division ('SKAT') against ED&F Man Capital Markets. SKAT's appeal of the High Court decision against all other defendants was successful.

Rosenblatt acted for ED&F Man Capital Markets.

