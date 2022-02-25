Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Agilit Holding AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market 97/22

On request of Agilit Holding AB, company registration number 559058-5807, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 28, 2022. Shares Short name: AGILIT -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 208,430,382 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016785513 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 249469 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559058-5807 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +4684638300.