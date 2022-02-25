Anzeige
25.02.2022 | 16:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Agilit Holding AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market 97/22

On request of Agilit Holding AB, company registration number 559058-5807,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 28, 2022. 



Shares

Short name:           AGILIT         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 208,430,382       
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0016785513      
--------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:           1            
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:         249469         
--------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:  559058-5807       
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         First North STO/8    
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            SSME          
--------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:        SEK           
--------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on
+4684638300.
