Freitag, 25.02.2022
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
PR Newswire
25.02.2022 | 16:16
Oscillate Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, February 25

Oscillate plc

AQSE: MUSH

("Oscillate plc" or the "Company")

25 February 2022

RESULT OF AGM

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company:

Conrad Windham (Executive Director)
Direct Office Line: 020 7638 9271

https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller & Mark Anwyl
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 9796

