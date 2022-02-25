Oscillate Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, February 25
Oscillate plc
AQSE: MUSH
("Oscillate plc" or the "Company")
25 February 2022
RESULT OF AGM
The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, all resolutions were duly passed.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Enquiries
Company:
Conrad Windham (Executive Director)
Direct Office Line: 020 7638 9271
https://oscillateplc.com
Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller & Mark Anwyl
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 9796
