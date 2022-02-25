DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Annual Report

PRESS RELEASE Oslo, 25th February 2022 Fiven ASA fourth quarter report 2021 Total revenues reported at EUR 37.1m representing an increase of 55.7% versus Q4 2020 (as a reminder Q4 2020 was a low point still impacted by consequences of Covid-19) and an increase of 16.6% over Q3 2021

The adjusted EBITDA was EUR 7.0m, versus EUR 4.8m in Q4 2020

For FY 2021, revenues were EUR 127.4m as a consequence of market recovery and high demand for Fiven quality products, and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 24.4m.

The cash balance ended at EUR 23.6m, up from EUR 19.5m at Q3 closing

The December 31 leverage ratio stood at 2.31

Fiven Group awarded EcoVadis Silver Medal for sustainability in 2021 Outlook Fiven's consistent two pillar strategy remains in place: accelerate growth in customized products by targeting applications with high growth dynamics and focusing on innovation and co-development with key customers, and selectively serving core markets by providing a high level of service offerings. 2021 was a year of recovery from the markets but also a year of significant turbulence in the raw material and transportation markets. Fiven continues to watch the inflationary pressures carefully and will execute price adjustments as necessary if the trend continues. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9001C_1-2022-2-25.pdf For further information, please contact: Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com Stefan Mokros, IR Manager

+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:00 CET on 25 January 2022. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

