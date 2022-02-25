DGAP-News: Fiven ASA
Oslo, 25th February 2022
Fiven ASA fourth quarter report 2021
Outlook
Fiven's consistent two pillar strategy remains in place: accelerate growth in customized products by targeting applications with high growth dynamics and focusing on innovation and co-development with key customers, and selectively serving core markets by providing a high level of service offerings.
2021 was a year of recovery from the markets but also a year of significant turbulence in the raw material and transportation markets. Fiven continues to watch the inflationary pressures carefully and will execute price adjustments as necessary if the trend continues.
For further information, please contact:
Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager
Stefan Mokros, IR Manager
