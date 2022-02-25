Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of PetroNor E&P ASA, on First North NOK (98/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted PetroNor E&P ASA, shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from February 28, 2022. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: PNOR Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0011157232 Order book ID: 250881 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB