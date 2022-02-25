Anzeige
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
WKN: A3DGCX ISIN: NO0011157232 Ticker-Symbol: FQ0 
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
25.02.2022 | 17:05
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of PetroNor E&P ASA, on First North NOK (99/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted PetroNor E&P ASA, shares to trading on First
North NOK, with effect from February 28, 2022. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      PNORo          
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0011157232      
Order book ID:    250881         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
