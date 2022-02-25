Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (12/22)

As from February 25, 2022, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short name ISIN BEAR OLJA X12 AVA 22 GB00BNTS8346 BEAR PALLAD X8 AVA 7 GB00BL05YX23 BULL DAX X12 AVA 6 GB00BKZYSD53 BULL DAX X10 AVA 6 GB00BKZYGV97 The last day of trading will be February 25, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.