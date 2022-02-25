NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Stillfront due to rights issue (47/22)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Stillfront Group (Stillfront), held on February 23, 2022, approved a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to three (3) new shares for every ten (10) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 17.00 per share. The Ex-date is February 28, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards/futures in Stillfront (SF). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1046760