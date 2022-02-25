Regulatory News:

ORPEA (Paris:ORP):

The Board of Directors, during its meeting on February 23, 2022, has decided, upon proposal of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, the following concerning the remuneration of Mr. Philippe Charrier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in respect of his duties as of January 30, 2022, such remuneration being subject to approval by the 2022 Shareholders' Meeting of the 2022 remuneration policy to be detailed in the Company's 2021 Universal Registration Document.

Fixed annual remuneration

Mr. Philippe Charrier will receive, prorata temporis for the period from January 30, 2022 to December 31, 2022, a fixed annual remuneration of 760,000 euros, unchanged compared to the amount received in respect of fiscal year 2021 by Mr. Yves Le Masne, Chief Executive Officer of the Company until January 30, 2022.

Annual variable compensation and performance share grants for 2022

The Board of Directors has decided to postpone any decision to be taken in accordance with the remuneration policy concerning a possible annual variable compensation or concerning the granting of performance shares for 2022.

Remuneration for directorship

Mr. Philippe Charrier will receive compensation for his attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the 2022 directors' remuneration policy.

About ORPEA (www.orpea-corp.com)

Founded in 1989, ORPEA is one of the major world leaders in comprehensive long-term care, with a network as of 30 June 2021, of 1,156 facilities comprising 116,514 beds (26,359 of which are under construction) across 23 countries, which are divided into five geographical regions:

- France Benelux: 586 facilities 49,207 beds (5,672 of which are under construction)

- Central Europe: 268 facilities 28,419 beds (5,828 of which are under construction)

- Eastern Europe: 142 facilities 15,255 beds (4,101 of which are under construction)

- Iberian Peninsula and Latam: 158 facilities 23,108 beds (10,373 of which are under construction)

- Other countries: 2 facilities 525 beds (385 of which are under construction)

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005252/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

ORPEA

Steve Grobet

EVP Communication and Investor Relations

s.grobet@orpea.net

Benoit Lesieur

Investor Relations Director

b.lesieur@orpea.net

Investor Relations

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

orpea@newcap.eu

Media Relations

Image 7

Laurence Heilbronn

Tel.: +33 (0)6 89 87 61 37

lheilbronn@image7.fr

Charlotte Le Barbier

Tel.: +33 (0)6 78 37 27 60

clebarbier@image7.fr