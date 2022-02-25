HEINEKEN Holding NV: Heineken Holding N.V. publishes annual report 2021

Amsterdam, 25 February 2022 - Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) today announced that it has published its 2021 Annual Report.

The annual report of Heineken Holding N.V. is available on the website: www.heinekenholding.com

-ENDS-

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Media Heineken Holding N.V.

Kees Jongsma

Tel: +31-6-54798253

E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl





Media Heineken N.V.

Press enquiries

Sarah Backhouse / Michael Fuchs

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355



Investor and analyst enquiries

Federico Castillo Martinez / Robin Achten / Anna Nawrocka

E-mail: investors@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Editorial information:

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

HEINEKEN is the world's most internationalbrewer. It is theleadingdeveloperand marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led bythe Heineken brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, localandspecialtybeersandciders. HEINEKEN is committedtoinnovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales executionandfocusedcost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balancedgeographic footprint withleadershippositions in bothdevelopedanddevelopingmarkets. HEINEKEN employs over 82,000 employees andoperatesbreweries, malteries, cider plantsandotherproductionfacilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices fortheordinary shares maybeaccessed on Bloombergunderthesymbols HEIO NA and HEIA NA and on Reuters under HEIO.AS and HEIN.AS . HEINEKEN has twosponsored level 1 American DepositaryReceipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY) and Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY). Most recent information is available on the websites: www.heinekenholding.com and www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow HEINEKEN on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

Attachment