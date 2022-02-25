Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETXG ISIN: NL0000008977 Ticker-Symbol: 4H5 
Tradegate
25.02.22
09:37 Uhr
72,60 Euro
-0,55
-0,75 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEINEKEN HOLDING NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEINEKEN HOLDING NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,8075,1018:59
74,8575,1018:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.02.2022 | 18:05
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HEINEKEN Holding NV: Heineken Holding N.V. publishes annual report 2021

Amsterdam, 25 February 2022 - Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) today announced that it has published its 2021 Annual Report.

The annual report of Heineken Holding N.V. is available on the website: www.heinekenholding.com

-ENDS-

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Media Heineken Holding N.V.
Kees Jongsma
Tel: +31-6-54798253
E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl


Media Heineken N.V.
Press enquiries
Sarah Backhouse / Michael Fuchs
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez / Robin Achten / Anna Nawrocka
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Editorial information:
Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.
HEINEKEN is the world's most internationalbrewer. It is theleadingdeveloperand marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led bythe Heineken brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, localandspecialtybeersandciders. HEINEKEN is committedtoinnovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales executionandfocusedcost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balancedgeographic footprint withleadershippositions in bothdevelopedanddevelopingmarkets. HEINEKEN employs over 82,000 employees andoperatesbreweries, malteries, cider plantsandotherproductionfacilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices fortheordinary shares maybeaccessed on Bloombergunderthesymbols HEIO NA and HEIA NA and on Reuters under HEIO.AS and HEIN.AS . HEINEKEN has twosponsored level 1 American DepositaryReceipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY) and Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY). Most recent information is available on the websites: www.heinekenholding.com and www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow HEINEKEN on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

Attachment

  • 20220225 Heineken Holding N.V. Press release publication of Annual Report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6e6b6cd3-712c-4cea-b5ed-8524b0ae8d6d)

HEINEKEN HOLDING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.