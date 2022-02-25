Anzeige
DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Annual Financial Report for year ending 31 December 2021

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Annual Financial Report for year ending 31 December 2021 25-Feb-2022 / 16:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights & Issues Investment Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

25th February 2022

Annual Report for the year ended 31st December 2021 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2021 ("the Annual Report") has been sent to shareholders today, together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy.

Copies of the Annual Report, which includes the Notice of Annual General Meeting, have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and on the Company's website as follows:

https://www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-trusts/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 145539 
EQS News ID:  1289199 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1289199&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2022 11:44 ET (16:44 GMT)

