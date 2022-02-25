Poko Innovations Inc: POKO Nominated for 4 Awards at the OTC and Retail Pharmacy Product Awards

Poko also attends and builds industry connections at the Beauty Awards with ASOS in London

LONDON, ENGLAND and DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / (CSE:POKO) - Poko Innovations Inc., an award-winning international UK based Health and Fintech companyis delighted to announce that they have recently been nominated for 4 OTC awards.

The skincare brand has been increasing its brand awareness in the market teaming up with celebrity ambassadors, Rob Kearney and Jess Redden who are shareholders in Poko. The ambassadors together with the product quality being recognized by organizations like the OTC, ASOS, Beauty Bible, and other health and wellness publications are key to a successful take-up by distribution channels.

The Poko Group is working towards growing revenues in 2022 by targeting large distribution channels with award winning products. Their skincare brand, Poko Skincare, has snapped up four different nominations at the OTC and Retail Pharmacy Product Awards. These nominations follow a successful year for the vegan skincare brand.

Last year, the brand's Correcting Eye Cream scooped up the Beauty Bible Silver Award for Best Eye Treatment Cream. Its Luxury Facial Oil also won the Gold Medal in the Best CBD Product category, from the Your Healthy Living Awards this year. With four OTC and Retail Pharmacy Product Awards secured, the Poko group has much to be proud of.

Due to the pandemic, the OTC and Retail Pharmacy Product Awards were postponed in both 2020 and 2021. While nominations were made and awards were won, the event itself was postponed. This year, thankfully, the highly-anticipated event has returned - with a healthy selection of nominees. This is one of the largest Irish pharmaceutical retail events, boasting 19 categories and plenty more nominees.

The OTC group strives to recognise trailblazers and pharmaceutical industry leaders, who formulate outstanding products. With four products nominated across four different categories, Poko Skincare stands to make even more of an impact in 2022. This is also a clear indication of the brand's potential upward trajectory in the skincare and pharmaceutical industries.

The 2022 OTC & Product Retail Awards only feature some of the best products, from leading manufacturers. Aiming to showcase standout products from the OTC market, these awards help consumers make intelligent purchasing decisions. With so many consumers confined to their homes, the focus, as of late, has turned to self-care. This year's OTC & Product Retail Awards want to focus on that, highlighting safe, wholesome, and effective products.

Poko: A Cruelty-Free Skincare Revolution

Poko offers a unique take on skincare products. By infusing its offerings with CBD, Poko Skincare has quickly gained a large following - ranging from beauty gurus, to CBD enthusiasts. This luxury brand proposes the idea that CBD-infused skincare is for everyone, despite skin type or condition.

Since its launch, Poko Skincare has accomplished a slew of triumphs. With several 2020 Your Healthy Living nominations, the skincare brand has had a remarkable beginning. It was also shortlisted in the ASOS Beauty Awards, in no less than four categories. These categories included:

New Holistic Wellness Hero 2020

New Skincare Treatment 2020

Skincare: Best in Class

New Targeted Skincare Solution 2020

In 2021, its Correcting Eye Cream and Luxury Facial Oil took home two Your Healthy Living Awards, breaking the brand's own record from the previous year. That same year, Poko earned its International Leaping Bunny seal of approval. This official stamp certifies that the brand is completely free from animal byproducts, and does not test on animals, at any stage of production.

A Strong Contender at the OTC and Retail Pharmacy Product Awards

As previously mentioned, four Poko Skincare products have scooped up nominations at the OTC and Retail Pharmacy Product Awards. These nominations are:

Azelaic Acid Spot Gel, nominated for Best Beauty Product

Correcting Eye Cream, nominated for Best Eye Care Product

Hempsoriasis Balm, nominated for Best Skincare

Purifying Gel Cleanser, nominated for Best Natural Product

Each category will pit these products against four other products - all stellar in their own right. Results will be announced in March 2022, at the 2022 Irish Pharmacy Awards.

Poko Brings it's Products to the Beauty Awards with ASOS

The Poko senior management team attended the prestigious event in London this week, having been nominated for the Super Serum award for their Soothing Serum. The ASOS Beauty Awards Show lets new and cult beauty brands achieve recognition and test themselves against popular household brands like Nivea, Clarins and Revolution.

While Poko didn't take home an award on the night, the event allowed for industry networking, and provide the opportunity for Poko to get into the hands of 500 beauty buyers, editors, reviewers, influencers and celebrities in the UK via the take home goodie bag given to the attendees at the end of the night. The event also opened up several potential collaborative marketing opportunities for the group, which will be built on throughout 2022.

The entire line of Poko skincare products will be available online at the new Poko Skincare site from March. It will also be available at www.pokocbd.co.uk

Other divisions of poko include LumiPay its Fin Tech division, Canndid is an edibles brand that brings fun, affordable and easy to use CBD products to the wholesale and B2C market and Cannmed is a White labeling Service that brings together several vetted, compliant manufacturing companies to provide skincare, edibles, oils, and health supplements.

