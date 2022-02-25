Anzeige
Freitag, 25.02.2022
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
25.02.22
17:20 Uhr
16,900 Euro
+0,600
+3,68 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
25.02.2022 | 18:31
Travis Perkins: Directorate change

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Directorate change 25-Feb-2022 / 16:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Travis Perkins plc announces changes to the responsibilities of some of its Directors effective from the close of its Board meeting which was held today: . Coline McConville, Marianne Culver and Heath Drewett all step down as members of the NominationsCommittee . Jora Gill is appointed as a meber of the Nominations Committee and as a member and Chair of the Stay SafeCommittee.

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Robin Miller - General Counsel & Company Secretary

T: +44 (0)7515 197975

E: robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  145540 
EQS News ID:  1289201 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1289201&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2022 11:58 ET (16:58 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
