Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Directorate change 25-Feb-2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Travis Perkins plc announces changes to the responsibilities of some of its Directors effective from the close of its Board meeting which was held today: . Coline McConville, Marianne Culver and Heath Drewett all step down as members of the NominationsCommittee . Jora Gill is appointed as a meber of the Nominations Committee and as a member and Chair of the Stay SafeCommittee.

Robin Miller - General Counsel & Company Secretary

T: +44 (0)7515 197975

E: robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk

February 25, 2022