UAE IVF Drugs and Food Supplements Market to Surpass US$ 33.9 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the UAE IVF drugs and food supplements market is estimated to be valued at US$ 20.4 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the UAE IVF Drugs and Food Supplements:

The growing awareness and educational programs conducted in the country is expected to boost the UAE IVF drugs and food supplements market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2019, the 2nd Fertility Middle East Conference were conducted at Sofitel Dubai Downtown by HealthPlus Fertility Centers, a part of United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical) and accredited by Dubai Health Authority for more than 400 physicians, specialists, IVF lab technicians, pharmacists, and technicians from different fertility centers and hospitals in the UAE and the region. The aim of this conference was to discuss the latest fertility treatment techniques and advanced technologies and present the latest scientific research on fertility issues such as pregnancy complications, infertility problems which is expected to help IVF specialty doctors to provide IVF Drugs and Food Supplements to patients in upcoming years as the current status in UAE is for year 2019, according to the World Population review stated that the fertility rate in year 2019 was 2.3% and ranks at 88 in overall world which expected to increase the growth of IVF drugs and food supplements market in region.

Key Market Takeaways:

The UAE IVF drugs and food supplements market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to the strategies by market players to address to patients issues related to infertility, which is expected to propel growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, on October 15, 2021, Organon, a pharmaceutical company, launched a new website for Fertility Journey that helps inform and empower people with resources and information needed to navigate the process of fertility care. The website aims to meet people wherever they are on their fertility journey and equip them with knowledge and questions for consideration to feel prepared and empowered throughout their journey.

Key players operating in the UAE IVF drugs and food supplements market include Shinelife, Adorefem, LG Chem, Adorshea, Biofield Pharma, Medibyte, Mestra Pharma, Dr. D Pharma, Abbott, Zydus, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Merck KGaA, and Ferring B.V.

Detailed Segmentation:

UAE IVF Drugs and Food Supplements Market, by Product Type:

Drugs

Clomiphene



Injectable Hormones



Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG)





Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH)





Human menopausal gonadotropin (hMG)





Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH)





GnRH agonist





GonGnRH antagonist

Food Supplements

UAE IVF Drugs and Food Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

