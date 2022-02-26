Anzeige
26.02.2022 | 18:53
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: List of trades cancelled on February 24, 2022

Please find attached a list of trades cancelled on Nasdaq Iceland on February
24, 2022, as notified in the following IT notice: 
https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b9f4f3ba0db8c8a957bbfb8692d210830&lang=e
n 

Please note that the file includes two lines for each cancelled trade, one for
the buy side (B) and one for the sell side (S). 

For further information please contact Nasdaq Iceland:
+354 525 2800
exchange.ice@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1046800
