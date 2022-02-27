Grocer also donates 100% of proceeds from its private label Ukrainian vodka to the International Committee of the Red Cross

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, announces a donation of $250,000 to the International Committee of the Red Cross to support Ukraine and its citizens as they fight to defend their country. As the grocer proudly stands with Ukraine and those who support peace, SEG will also donate 100% of the proceeds from its private label Ukrainian vodka to the cause for the next 31 days as a nod to Ukraine's official declaration of independence nearly 31 years ago.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, "At Southeastern Grocers, we are guided by doing the right thing; we recognize the people of Ukraine need our help, and they need it now. That's why we are immediately directing funds to the International Committee of the Red Cross to support the victims of the war in Ukraine. This decision is a natural extension of our belief that there is greater power in unity than there is in division; we believe that we are all stronger together."

SEG is proud to help those in need and to support the international arm of the American Red Cross to globally aid the citizens of the world. Through SEG's longstanding partnership with the American Red Cross, the grocer has aided the organization in countless disaster relief missions. With the generous support of its loyal customers, dedicated associates and valued vendor partners, SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation has donated more than $11 million to the American Red Cross to support communities in times of need.

