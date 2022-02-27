New Syniverse CPaaS Platform to Accelerate Enterprises' Digital Transformation and Improve Customer Experience

Mobile World Congress 2022--Syniverse, "the world's most connected company", today announced it is the first global messaging and Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider to offer a cloud-native, hyperscale digital engagement platform to improve enterprises' customer experiences and accelerate their digital transformations.

The Syniverse Hyperscale Communications Platform allows enterprises to easily elevate their digital transformation to feature rich messaging mediums via a range of global messaging and CPaaS capabilities anywhere in the world, securely, and at hyperscale to address rapid volumetric growth in digital engagement services.

Application-to-Person (A2P) messaging continues to rapidly rise over voice, email, social, and other communications channels resulting in an "always on" and preferred method by consumers. COVID-19 caused an acceleration of mobile messaging engagement between brands, their clients, employees, and partners, as consumers and enterprises worked and lived in an increasingly digital manner. A2P messaging volumes and revenues have increased significantly during the past 18 months and growth will continue for enterprises.

Syniverse's Hyperscale Communications Platform also enables cost and operational benefits for enterprises, such as:

Reduced time to launch new features, channels, and connectors.

Increased throughput to address ever increasing promotional as well as notification messaging, with real-time omnichannel orchestration at massive scale.

Higher availability, extensive monitoring, triple redundancy, and self-healing.

Compliance with all regulatory and personal information protection laws and mandates.

Localized support for and centralized management of new features anywhere in the world the platform is deployed.

Today's launch continues Syniverse's tradition of simplifying and accelerating enterprises' digital transformations at every stage of their journey. Syniverse supports many of the Forbes Global 2000 companies and brands in the technology, financial services, communications, retail and logistics, healthcare, and travel and hospitality markets.

Syniverse was recognized in 2021 Gartner Market Guide on CPaaS for enterprises citing Syniverse for its "co-creator." Co-creator service involves partnering with customer development teams to leverage Syniverse'sHyperscale Communications Platform for improving competitiveness and customer experience.

Supporting Quote

Andrew Davies, Chief Executive Officer, Syniverse

"Syniverse has been a co-creation partner in mobile engagement with enterprises and leading brands around the world for many years. Our industry leadership continues by launching the CPaaS industry's first cloud-native, next-generation hyperscale communications platform. Syniverse's Hyperscale Communications Platform will set the standard for enterprises that are using digital transformation to improve customer experience."

About Syniverse

Syniverse is a leading global provider of unified, mission-critical platforms enabling seamless interoperability across the mobile ecosystem. Syniverse makes global mobility work by enabling consumers and enterprises to connect, engage, and transact seamlessly and securely. Syniverse offers a premier communications platform that serves both enterprises and carriers globally and at scale. Syniverse's proprietary software, protocols, orchestration capabilities and network assets have allowed Syniverse to address the changing needs of the mobile ecosystem for more than 30 years. Syniverse continues to innovate by harnessing the potential of emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, RCS and CPaaS for its customers.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates and projections of the business of Syniverse may differ from their actual results and consequently you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Syniverse and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to the inability to complete the Alternative Transaction or any refinancing of Syniverse's indebtedness: (1) intense competition and competitive pressures from other companies in the industry in which Syniverse operates; (2) the business, operations and financial performance of Syniverse, including market conditions and global and economic factors beyond Syniverse's control; (3) the effect of legal, tax and regulatory changes; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the possibility that Syniverse may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (6) the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on Syniverse and Syniverse's financial performance.

Syniverse cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Syniverse does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

