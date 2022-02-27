Valneva: Valneva SE, an Austrian/French specialty vaccine company, today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has provided an initial assessment of Valneva's inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Valneva has received a list of questions from the CHMP and is confident that it will be able to respond to these in the coming days. Following the Company's response, the EMA will provide a timetable towards anticipated conditional approval.Valneva: weekly performance: 1.83% EVN: Revenue recorded by utility company EVN Group rose by 49.1% to Euro 900.9 mn in the first quarter of 2021/22. The sharp rise in electricity prices was the main driver for this growth. The temperature-related ...

