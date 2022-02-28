Deenova announced today it recently won 2 new contract awards for 4 of its award winning mechatronic ACCED robots, first at UGECAM, the leading private non-profit hospital company in France, and additionally Deenova existing customer Centre Hospitalier de Tourcoing.

Loïc Bessin, Managing Director of Deenova in France stated: "It is self-evident proof of Deenova continued market momentum since 2019 to be able to combine net new business contracts at premier hospital groups like UGECAM, with additional purchases of mechatronic robots by previous Deenova customers such as Centre Hospitalier de Tourcoing, clearly showing a high level of continued satisfaction with our automation solutions amongst our existing customer base."

UGECAM Alsace is a regional health operator of 16 hospitals for private, not-for-profit, network of health care establishments, spread over the areas of Bas-Rhin and Haut-Rhin. Its range of care is diversified and mainly covers follow-up care and functional rehabilitation. UGECAM Alsace establishments are recognized for their treatment of neurological, cardiovascular, respiratory, nutritional, endocrine, trauma, orthopedic, psychiatric and geriatric pathologies, part of the UGECAM GROUP which has 225 health and medico-social establishments with excellent expertise in specialized fields: severe burns, childhood obesity, cranial and orthopedic injuries, spinal cord pathologies, amputations. With more than 1 billion turnover, it is the leading private non-profit hospital company in France.

Centre Hospitalier de Tourcoing is a regional hospital with 780 beds, located in the northeast of the The European Metropolis of Lille, near the Belgian border, and a group member of the GHT Lille Métropole Flandre Intérieure. It serves an area of 230 municipalities, with a population of 1.5 million inhabitants, and more than 2000 professionals working together to provide patient care.

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova's unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers' growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%. Please visit www.deenova.com for additional information on its market leading solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220227005125/en/

Contacts:

Deenova:

Loïc Bessin, Christophe Jaffuel, Martina Buccianti

m.buccianti@deenova.com, +39 0523 785311