Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Personnel

Carsten Däweritz remains CFO of Evolva



28-Feb-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad Hoc Announcement (PDF) PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR Reinach, February 28, 2022 - Evolva (SIX:EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, has transformed in recent years from a R&D stage company to a commercial company with an innovative specialty-fermentation platform and a product-based revenue model. The next phase of development will focus on commercializing the company's product portfolio as well as further developing the organization and production network. This offers attractive opportunities for Evolva and its team. In this context, CFO Carsten Däweritz has withdrawn his resignation which was announced on November 30, 2021 and looks forward to playing a key role in the future development of Evolva as a member of the Executive Management. Stephan Schindler, Chairman of the Audit Committee of Evolva, comments: 'Over the course of the past 12 months, I have experienced Carsten as a highly professional and competent CFO. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him, always focused on value creation.' Christian Wichert, CEO of Evolva adds: 'I am pleased that we can ensure continuity with Carsten in the important role of CFO. Together with Carsten and the leadership team, we are committed to advance the organization through the commercial scale-up and to bring Evolva to the next level.' Evolva will present its full-year 2021 results on March 10, 2022 and will hold a conference call for media, analysts and investors at 10.00am CET. About Evolva

Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn . For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library . Disclaimer

Thomas Schneckenburger, PhD, CFA

Head of Investor and Corporate Relations

+41 61 485 2003

+41 79 407 9952

thomass@evolva.com

