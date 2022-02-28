Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Personnel
PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Reinach, February 28, 2022 - Evolva (SIX:EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, has transformed in recent years from a R&D stage company to a commercial company with an innovative specialty-fermentation platform and a product-based revenue model. The next phase of development will focus on commercializing the company's product portfolio as well as further developing the organization and production network. This offers attractive opportunities for Evolva and its team. In this context, CFO Carsten Däweritz has withdrawn his resignation which was announced on November 30, 2021 and looks forward to playing a key role in the future development of Evolva as a member of the Executive Management.
Stephan Schindler, Chairman of the Audit Committee of Evolva, comments: 'Over the course of the past 12 months, I have experienced Carsten as a highly professional and competent CFO. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him, always focused on value creation.'
Christian Wichert, CEO of Evolva adds: 'I am pleased that we can ensure continuity with Carsten in the important role of CFO. Together with Carsten and the leadership team, we are committed to advance the organization through the commercial scale-up and to bring Evolva to the next level.'
Evolva will present its full-year 2021 results on March 10, 2022 and will hold a conference call for media, analysts and investors at 10.00am CET.
About Evolva
