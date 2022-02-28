- (PLX AI) - Ackermans FY net income EUR 407 million vs. estimate EUR 380 million.
- • Although certain companies of the group are still experiencing a disruption of their activities in the first months of 2022 due to the corona pandemic, and the economy is being confronted with a resurgence of inflation, the board of directors expects that Ackermans & van Haaren will in 2022 be able to surpass the record result of the past year, the company said
