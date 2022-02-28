Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Mega-Partnerschaft eröffnet neues Potential! Analysten-Kursziel bei 2,60 verspricht über 170% Rendite!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915246 ISIN: US6153691059 Ticker-Symbol: DUT 
Tradegate
25.02.22
21:08 Uhr
285,90 Euro
-1,40
-0,49 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
282,50288,6007:55
283,90287,5007:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2022 | 07:29
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moody's Investors Service upgrades senior unsecured rating of CNH Industrial N.V. from Baa3 to Baa2

London, February 28, 2022

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), announces that on February 25, 2022, Moody's Investors Service upgraded the senior unsecured rating of CNH Industrial N.V. and its subsidiaries CNH Industrial Capital LLC, CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A., CNH Industrial Capital Australia Pty. Limited and CNH Industrial Capital Canada Ltd. from Baa3 to Baa2. The outlook is stable.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachments

  • 2022228_PR_CNH_Industrial_2022_Moodys_Rating (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/90658d3c-c7dc-449e-aebf-940972d8fe7b)
  • 2022228_CS_CNH_Industrial_2022_Moodys_Rating (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d75a891b-ec96-4be1-b47d-9fc9c9770930)

MOODYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.