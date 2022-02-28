Accelerating Transformation with 5G and AI Synergized Offerings

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, is showcasing its product portfolio of cloud, network, and 5G end-to-end solutions, under the theme "Accelerating 5G x AI Transformation: Ubiquitous Connections for A Smarter Future" at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022

The company will be showcasing its latest public 5G data center/cell site and private 5G solutions with real world applications with their industry-leading ecosystem of partners that include Aarna Networks, Benetel, Coretronic Intelligent Robotics Corporation, DZS, Far Field Telecom, Intel, LILIN, Microsoft, Motivitee Inc., Panasonic Taiwan, PTC, Radisys, Red Hat, Robin.io, Techman Robot and Wind River.

Among its demonstrations will be its 5G Open Lab and OmniPOD 5G enterprise private network solution. The 5G Open Lab, built in collaboration with Intel, helps shorten customers' time-to-market and enhance end user experiences by offering QCT's enterprise 5G network and end-to-end testing environment. The QCT OmniPOD, composed of an OmniCore core network, OmniRAN access network, and OmniView network management system, not only conforms to multiple international telecommunication industry standards, but also provides higher bandwidth and adjustable data transmission rates, supporting various applications across smart manufacturing, healthcare, and cities.

QCT's Server Showcase will also include:

QuantaGrid D53X-1U A balanced architecture with built-in AI acceleration and advanced security for hybrid cloud infrastructures and data analytics fueled by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

A balanced architecture with built-in AI acceleration and advanced security for hybrid cloud infrastructures and data analytics fueled by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. QuantaGrid D53XQ-2U Fueled by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and optimized for AI acceleration and scalability with flexible NVMe support.

QuantaEdge EGX63IS-1U A 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor Single Socket short depth MEC server with high-performance, I/O expandability and power efficiency.

A 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor Single Socket short depth MEC server with high-performance, I/O expandability and power efficiency. QuantaEdge EGX66Y-2U A 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor Dual Socket based short depth MEC server, supporting 2 x dual width GPUs with high-performance, I/O expandability and power efficiency.

Other exhibit highlights include QuantaEdge EGD21L-WT, QCT's far edge outdoor server, and QuantaEdge EGT23D-DT, our universal customer premises equipment

"QCT is thrilled to be back at MWC and we can't wait to demonstrate our latest solutions developed with our partners," said Mike Yang, President of QCT. "We are continuously innovating to disrupt various markets with our end-to-end 5G solutions. These Intel powered solutions will not only accelerate digital transformation via 5G and AI technologies, but they can also be applied to a wide range of use cases that span across a plethora of verticals."

"The digitalization of our world creates new opportunities to use 5G, AI and edge computing to transform a range of industries. Ecosystem solutions, like what QCT is showcasing, demonstrate how customers can leverage the latest technology innovations to transform their businesses," said Dan Rodriguez, corporate VP and GM of Intel Network Platforms Group.

Visit the QCT Booth at #5E21 in Hall 5 during February 28 to March 3, 2022 at MWC 2022 to explore QCT's public 5G data center and private 5G solutions use cases.

About QCT

QCT is a global data center solution provider that combines the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation data center design and operational challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds. The parent of QCT is Quanta Computer, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation. www.qct.io

Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

